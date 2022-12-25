Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Starfox Financial Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Starfox Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 10.3% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,230,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after buying an additional 716,957 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $267.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

