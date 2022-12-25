Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $267.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

