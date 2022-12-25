iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 45,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS EFAV opened at $63.73 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98.

