iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $56.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

