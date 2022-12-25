iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Lowered by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

