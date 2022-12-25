iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 351,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51.

