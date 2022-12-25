iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.53.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

