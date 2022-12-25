iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Lowered by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

