iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640,343 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 20.4% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

