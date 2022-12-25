iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 8.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average of $96.22.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.