iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 798.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.78. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

