iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $241,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.39 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

