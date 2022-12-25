iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $96.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.57. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

