Jack A. Khattar Sells 11,354 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $433,041.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,072,619.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SUPN stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $177.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 5.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

SUPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,914 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.