Jan Barta Buys 6,716,966 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) Director Jan Barta bought 6,716,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $48,899,512.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,716,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,899,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Groupon Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.94. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The coupon company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $144.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.60 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Groupon to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,990 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

