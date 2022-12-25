Jan Barta Buys 6,716,966 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) Director Jan Barta bought 6,716,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $48,899,512.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,716,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,899,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Groupon Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ GRPN opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.94. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The coupon company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $144.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.60 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,990 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Groupon Company Profile
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Groupon (GRPN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.