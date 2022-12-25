Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 568.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.22.

CRUS opened at $74.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

