Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $281.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.27.

ANSS stock opened at $237.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.97 and its 200 day moving average is $244.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $413.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

