Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 131.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $140.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 114.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

