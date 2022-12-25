Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 134.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,552,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,383,000 after buying an additional 889,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.82. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.