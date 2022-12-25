Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total value of $426,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,394,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,055,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $92.94 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $176.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.29.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $349.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.29 million. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.