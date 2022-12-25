Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSM stock opened at $83.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.