Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after acquiring an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $64.52 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

