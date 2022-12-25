Jefferies Financial Group Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $50.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RNG. Wolfe Research lowered shares of RingCentral from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $198.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.69.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,069 shares of company stock worth $2,102,263. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

