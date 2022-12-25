Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AC Immune SA’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AC Immune in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AC Immune Trading Up 1.5 %

ACIU stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $145.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.51. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter valued at $404,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AC Immune by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AC Immune by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AC Immune by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AC Immune by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

