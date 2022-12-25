Jeffrey Gould Acquires 10,000 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,484,562.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 2,666 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $54,253.10.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 8,048 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $159,511.36.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 4,626 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $93,167.64.

On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 3,818 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $77,123.60.

On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Gould bought 1,900 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.29 per share, for a total transaction of $38,551.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Jeffrey Gould bought 15,163 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $289,461.67.

On Monday, October 10th, Jeffrey Gould bought 12,880 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,235.20.

On Thursday, September 29th, Jeffrey Gould bought 11,347 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $227,280.41.

On Monday, September 26th, Jeffrey Gould bought 9,168 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,044.16.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould bought 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $237,886.32.

BRT Apartments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BRT opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74. BRT Apartments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in BRT Apartments by 7.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BRT Apartments by 34.9% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BRT Apartments by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 190,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRT shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

