Kaizen Financial Strategies Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 2.3% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Blackstone by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.24 and a 52-week high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

