Kaizen Financial Strategies Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

