Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kaizen Financial Strategies decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,437 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.0% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $97.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average is $96.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

