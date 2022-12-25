Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $334,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $64.52 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

