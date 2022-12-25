Kaizen Financial Strategies Increases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,655,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 58.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $81.35 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.