Kaizen Financial Strategies Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 261.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

