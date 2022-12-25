Kent Puckett Sells 100,000 Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 2.4 %

MULN stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 256,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

