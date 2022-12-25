Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.66.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.