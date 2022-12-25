Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $319.19 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.94.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.