Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $343.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.35 and a 200-day moving average of $329.14. The company has a market capitalization of $330.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

