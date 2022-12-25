Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $6.06 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.7% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $212.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.48. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The stock has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

