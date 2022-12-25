Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $331.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.72. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

