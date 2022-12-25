Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 50 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $398.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.16.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.42%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,650 shares of company stock worth $4,561,984. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

