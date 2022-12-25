Kevin Boston Sells 1,201 Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.20, for a total transaction of C$19,460.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,853.98.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.52. Pason Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.98 and a 12 month high of C$17.12.

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Pason Systems

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.58.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

