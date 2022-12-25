KeyCorp Comments on United States Steel Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United States Steel in a report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $9.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.57. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $9.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of X stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.18. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

