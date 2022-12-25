Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Keyera in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KEY. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CSFB decreased their price target on Keyera from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.15.

KEY stock opened at C$29.40 on Friday. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$26.34 and a twelve month high of C$35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.58%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

