Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

