Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 334,157 shares of the software company’s stock worth $91,960,000 after purchasing an additional 118,945 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 23.1% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $338.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $582.88. The firm has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

