Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $332.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $481.44. The company has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Argus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

