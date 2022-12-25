KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Stake Lowered by Starfox Financial Services LLC

Starfox Financial Services LLC reduced its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Starfox Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $29.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

