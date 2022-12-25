Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Richard A. Gottscho Sells 3,540 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $412.12 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.87.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,616,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lam Research by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

