Lazarus Krikorian Sells 2,218 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC opened at $170.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.95 and its 200-day moving average is $149.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $127.94 and a 12-month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

