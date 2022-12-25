Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $252,000 Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in UDR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in UDR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in UDR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

