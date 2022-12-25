Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $255,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 66.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

CAG opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

